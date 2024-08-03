Atria Investments Inc Has $3.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.95. 497,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

