Atria Investments Inc Has $3.31 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,823 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 12,300,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

