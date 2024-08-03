Atria Investments Inc Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 3,542,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.37. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

