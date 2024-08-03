Atria Investments Inc Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

