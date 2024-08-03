Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 646,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,172. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

