Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,433,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,072. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

