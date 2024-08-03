Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,264 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VGT stock traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,999. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.