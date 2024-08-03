Atria Investments Inc Purchases 445 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,600.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,477.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,333.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,668.63. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,399.45.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

