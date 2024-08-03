Atria Investments Inc Purchases 5,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 556,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,250. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.04. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

