Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,210 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Vima LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $48.66. 1,106,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,618. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.