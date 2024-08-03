Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,922,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $193.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,960,078,081.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.