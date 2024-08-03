Atria Investments Inc Sells 209 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $12.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.39. The company had a trading volume of 514,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.23 and its 200-day moving average is $368.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

