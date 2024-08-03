Atria Investments Inc Sells 980 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,714,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,583,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,195,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 792,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HLI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,294. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

