Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,988,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

