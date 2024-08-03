Audius (AUDIO) Hits Market Cap of $142.36 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Audius token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $142.36 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

