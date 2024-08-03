Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. 25,613,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,628,944. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

