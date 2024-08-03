Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 3.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE:ALV traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.69. 672,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,535. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

