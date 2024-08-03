AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 311.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $29.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,177.67. The stock had a trading volume of 140,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,671. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,908.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,926.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

