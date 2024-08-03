AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

AVB traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.23.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.29.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

