Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 146.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 400,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 238,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $25.60. 11,282,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,055,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

