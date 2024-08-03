Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,151.10

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,151.10 ($14.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,340 ($17.24). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.59), with a volume of 26,045 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.66) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Avon Protection Stock Down 3.1 %

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,153.31. The company has a market capitalization of £375 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,348.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Maggie Brereton bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000.70 ($25,727.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,599 shares of company stock worth $2,043,874. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

