Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.49. 825,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,596. Axonics has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

