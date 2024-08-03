AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 million-$27.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.1 million.

AXT Stock Down 18.5 %

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 1,025,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,641. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXTI. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

