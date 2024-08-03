B. Riley Cuts Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

