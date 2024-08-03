Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$217.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.03 million.

