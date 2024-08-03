Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 1,419,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

