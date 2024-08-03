Banco Bradesco S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

