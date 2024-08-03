Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov acquired 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,622,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

