Barclays Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINS. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

