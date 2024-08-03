Barclays Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $142.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

