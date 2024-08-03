Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.45. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 364,380 shares traded.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 813.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.