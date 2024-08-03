Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.45. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 364,380 shares.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

