Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.45. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 364,380 shares.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.