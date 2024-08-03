Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Bel Fuse has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BELFA opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

