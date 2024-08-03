Beldex (BDX) One Day Volume Hits $778,120.87

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $325.60 million and approximately $778,120.87 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.48 or 0.04829512 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00037940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,017,307 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,317,307 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.