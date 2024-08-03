Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Shares Up 20%

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 141,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 90,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Belmont Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property that covers an area of approximately 13,440 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and the Crackingstone property situated in the Northern Mining District, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.