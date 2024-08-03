Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.600-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $62.92. 2,342,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,645. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

