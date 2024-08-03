Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BTTR stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 240,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,536. Better Choice has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 135.66% and a negative net margin of 59.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

