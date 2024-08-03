Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 195.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

