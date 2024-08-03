BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.22 and last traded at C$4.22. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.29.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

