BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. 4,151,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 206.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 68,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

