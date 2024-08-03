Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of BIO.B traded up $32.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average of $305.59.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

