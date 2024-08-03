Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 11.1 %
Shares of BIO.B traded up $32.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.78. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $373.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average of $305.59.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
