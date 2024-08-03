Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

