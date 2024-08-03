BitShares (BTS) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $95,234.85 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.