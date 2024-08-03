Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 519,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,674. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKH

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.