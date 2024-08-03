BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BFZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. 84,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,562. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

