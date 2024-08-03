BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BFZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.08. 84,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

