BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.26 on Friday, reaching 15.81. 221,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,639. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.52. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

