BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BKT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 71,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,797. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.
About BlackRock Income Trust
