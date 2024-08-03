BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 102,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,686. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.