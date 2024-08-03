BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. 213,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,172. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

